Fujairah releases rehabilitated sea turtles into natural habitat

FUJAIRAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA), in collaboration with the Fujairah Research Centre, released a group of rehabilitated green turtles (Chelonia mydas) at Al Aqah beach today. The turtles were reintroduced into the wild following successful medical treatment at the Centre’s labs.

The release is part of a research project funded by Atlantis Dubai to monitor migration patterns and nesting sites using motion sensors.

Data gathered will support evidence-based conservation strategies and habitat restoration, including coral reef cultivation efforts involving local volunteers.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to protecting Fujairah’s unique biodiversity through strategic partnerships," said Asila Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the FEA.

Of the seven remaining species of sea turtles worldwide, five are found in the UAE. Hawksbill turtles are the only species known to nest annually along the country’s western coastline. However, only three verified nesting records have been documented along the entire eastern coastline, with none recorded in Fujairah.

To support rescue efforts, the FEA has established a dedicated hotline (800TURTLE) for the public to report distressed marine life.