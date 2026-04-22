Sharjah Civil Defence boosts safety campaigns ahead of summer

SHARJAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has intensified inspections and awareness campaigns ahead of summer as part of efforts to reduce risks and enhance prevention systems.

The initiatives target industrial, commercial and residential sectors, focusing on fire safety systems, evacuation plans and safe practices, while also raising awareness among employees and the wider community.

Brigadier General Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Authority, said the proactive approach strengthens monitoring, improves response times and helps contain risks before escalation, stressing that awareness and partnerships are key to building a safer and more sustainable environment.

The efforts underline the Authority’s commitment to public safety, preparedness and strengthening community resilience.