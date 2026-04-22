UAE sport records major global achievements under strategic vision

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE sport has achieved significant global success over the past two years, driven by a clear strategic vision focused on talent development, infrastructure and international partnerships, reinforcing the country’s position as a leading global sporting hub.

Elite sports, led by jiu-jitsu, continued to dominate with major medal hauls, while judo, cycling, combat sports and marine racing also delivered strong international results. Jiu-jitsu maintained its global dominance with major medal hauls, including 50 medals at the World Championship in Thailand, while judo, cycling and combat sports also recorded notable international success.

The UAE Team Emirates continued its strong performance, with Tadej Pogačar securing a second world road race title, alongside achievements in marine sports, where Team Abu Dhabi’s “Victory” claimed the Formula 1 powerboat world title.

Individual athletes recorded notable achievements in chess, athletics and modern pentathlon, alongside continued success in equestrian and heritage sports.

Athletes of Determination also secured multiple global medals and records, reflecting sustained support and development across the sector.

Officials attributed the achievements to an integrated sports ecosystem and long-term planning, noting continued growth potential through talent identification, sports science and expanded international participation.

UAE sports officials, including Mansoor Bu Osaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation, said the country’s international achievements are driven by a clear strategic vision focused on investing in talent and building an integrated sports system, supported by strong institutional collaboration.

Dhiban Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the National Paralympic Committee, highlighted that the success of athletes of determination reflects sustained support and development efforts from grassroots to global competition.

Ahmed Al Smeiti of Dubai International Marine Club added that Team “Victory’s” achievements stem from a structured system focused on excellence and raising the UAE flag at international events.