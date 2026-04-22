Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026 concludes

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival (ADGEF) 2026 concluded after three days, bringing together government entities, investors and entrepreneurs, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation.

The event featured over 300 speakers, workshops and high-level sessions on entrepreneurship, investment, AI and future economy trends, alongside initiatives supporting youth and social enterprises, including a AED1 million grant challenge.

Participants highlighted the festival’s role in fostering collaboration, supporting startups and advancing Abu Dhabi’s knowledge-based, sustainable economy.