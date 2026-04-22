Sharjah Economic Development Department, Ruwad showcase services at Zahia City Centre

SHARJAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), in collaboration with Ruwad, has launched an awareness platform at City Centre Al Zahia from April 23 to 25 to showcase services for investors and entrepreneurs.

The platform features key offerings including instant business licensing, an AI-powered trade name generator, support services and cost estimation tools, alongside programmes supporting Emirati entrepreneurs.

Officials said the initiative aims to enhance engagement with the business community, strengthen partnerships and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading investment destination.