AFC Champions League Two:Saudi Al Nassr reach final

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr qualified for the final of the AFC Champions League Two after a 5-1 victory over Qatar's Al Ahli at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai today.

Kingsley Coman secured a hat-trick with goals in the 12th, 63rd, and eighth minute of first-half stoppage time. Angelo Gabriel and Abdullah Al Hamdan added to the tally in the 23rd and 80th minutes, respectively, while Sekou Omar Yansane scored Al Ahli's solitary goal in the 10th minute.

Al Nassr will face Japan's Gamba Osaka in the final, following the latter's victory over Bangkok United.