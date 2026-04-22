Dubai Culture to participate in DIFC Art Nights 2026

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority will participate in the 21st DIFC Art Nights from 23 to 26 April at Gate Village, supporting emerging and established artists by providing a platform to showcase their work.

The event will feature performances, workshops and discussions, while Dubai Culture will host a panel promoting ISEA2026, exploring the intersection of art, science and technology.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the importance of ‘Art Nights’ and its role in enriching the local arts landscape, stating: “’Art Nights’ is a space for expression and community engagement, showcasing the power of art as a bridge that connects artists and audiences. It emphasises the diverse practices of the UAE’s talent and their contributions across creative fields.”

Al Suwaidi added that Dubai Culture’s participation reflects its commitment to improving cultural dialogue and making art accessible to all.

The programme also provides artists with an enabling environment that opens new opportunities for growth and collaboration, fostering stronger connections across the sector.