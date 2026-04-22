Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak receives mother of Syrian President

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), today received Widad Al Khaled, mother of His Excellency Ahmad Al Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, who is accompanying him on his working visit to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima welcomed Widad Al Khaled and exchanged cordial conversations with her, affirming the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Syria and their peoples. She expressed her sincere wishes for continued growth and prosperity for Syria and its brotherly people.

The meeting also touched on a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly support for the family as a fundamental pillar of a strong and progressive society, as well as prospects for enhancing cooperation in advancing impactful community initiatives aimed at empowering families and supporting sustainable development.