MoCCAE showcases enhanced services at Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition

AL AIN, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) highlighted its enhanced service system during its participation in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition.

The ministry currently provides over 80 services covering consumers, investors and external trade, including health certifications and import-export facilitation. It also streamlined more than 100 procedures under its zero bureaucracy programme and launched a pilot WhatsApp service to improve communication with stakeholders.

Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary MoCCAE, said the Ministry continues its efforts to develop the service and legislative ecosystem to support the agricultural and livestock sectors in the UAE, during its participation in the second edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition.

He told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Ministry currently provides more than 80 diversified services, not only targeting consumers, residents and investors within the country, but also extending to foreign trade through the issuance of health certificates, exchange of licences, and facilitation of import and export procedures related to the food and livestock sector.