National Properties marks 97% completion of AED1 billion ‘399 Hills Park’

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- National Properties, the real estate subsidiary of National Bonds, has announced that construction of 399 Hills Park, its residential and retail development within Dubai Hills Estate, has reached 97 percent completion, bringing the project into its final phase ahead of handover.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said, “Dubai’s real estate fundamentals have never been stronger, driven by sustained demand for high-quality developments across both residential and commercial sectors. Dubai’s residential real estate market achieved record performance in 2025, supported by strong growth in both sales value and transaction activity."

He added that total sales exceeded AED540 billion, representing an annual increase of around 25 percent, while transaction volumes surpassed 200,000, up around 18 percent compared to 2024.

More than 70 percent of transactions were driven by the off-plan segment, underscoring sustained investor confidence and continued appetite for new launches.

“This reinforces our conviction in developing and retaining high-quality residential communities such as 399 Hills Park, which is designed to meet evolving lifestyle expectations while delivering long-term value for investors," he said.

National Bonds will be launching several real estate projects soon supporting the growing demand for high quality residential and commercial assets.