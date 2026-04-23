RAK Ceramics releases Sustainability Report 2025

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- RAK Ceramics has released its Sustainability Report 2025 outlining its performance and achievements across key areas, and setting the direction for the year ahead. Sustainability remains at the core of RAK Ceramic’s UAE operations, shaping strategic initiatives and long-term vision.

Some of the key highlights for 2025 include recycling 95 percent of waste across Tiles, Sanitaryware, Faucets, and Tableware segments, the launch of the UAE’s first industrial carbon recovery and reuse facility, and the introduction of Continua+, a next-generation manufacturing technology at one of its newer facilities.

The Group also strengthened water stewardship through the full utilisation of its Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). The company continued to make strategic investments in process efficiency, resource optimisation, and operational improvements to minimise environmental footprint.

In 2025, the Group’s sustainability efforts were recognised with the ICV Excellence Award at the Make it in the Emirates Awards, alongside the RAK Environmental Protection & Development Authority EcoLabel Award and the MENA Green Building Awards.

RAK Ceramics launched the UAE’s first industrial carbon recovery and reuse facility in partnership with Gulf Cryo. The facility captures 17,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, converting it into food-grade CO₂ for use across multiple sectors.

The introduction of Continua+ improves production efficiency for large-format porcelain slabs while reducing energy use and optimising raw material consumption.

During the year, the company achieved full utilisation of its Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), further strengthening water stewardship and resource efficiency.

Across its core segments, the Group advanced circular manufacturing through a structure approach to resource optimisation, managing 75,000+ tonnes of non-hazardous waste managed via recycling and reuse.

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, commented, “As a UAE-headquartered global manufacturer, we embed sustainability across our operations, with a focus on improving efficiency, advancing responsible manufacturing, and optimising resource use. Our approach is aligned with the UAE’s broader industrial and economic priorities.

Looking ahead, we will continue to scale innovation across materials, technologies, and manufacturing processes to enhance performance and resource efficiency, enabling the delivery of more sustainable, high-quality solutions while creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

RAK Ceramics’ community and environmental initiatives across the UAE included clean-up campaigns, tree-planting, and mangrove plantation initiatives in collaboration with entities such as the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) and RAK Environmental Protection & Development Authority (EPDA).

The Group also supports youth development and knowledge exchange through institutional partners such as the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.