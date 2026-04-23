ALC continues to accept submissions for 5th Kanz Al Jeel Award until May 30

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced that submissions for the fifth edition of the Kanz Al Jeel Award will remain open until 30th May 2026.

The extension allows the largest possible number of creatives in the fields of folk literature and Nabati poetry to participate in the award that strives to revive Arab cultural heritage and celebrate its diversity and richness.

This year, submissions are accepted exclusively in digital format (PDF) through the award's official website.

Individuals are eligible for the award if they have actively contributed to enriching the poetic movement locally or across the Arab world, and if their nominated works are original, creative, and constitute a genuine addition to human culture and knowledge.

Submissions must be written in Arabic, with the exception of the Translation and Studies & Research categories, which accept entries in other languages.

Each nominee may submit one work only in one category per cycle, provided that the same work is not submitted to another award during the same year.

Since its launch in 2021, the award has established itself as a distinguished literary platform rooted in the poetry of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE. It seeks to reinforce the beauty and noble human values embodied in his verse, championing his principles that have left a lasting impression on the collective consciousness of new generations, and inspired many of them to excel in the fields of folk literature, particularly Nabati poetry.

The Award honours remarkable experiences in these fields, spotlights their authors, and publishes their winning works, reflecting the UAE leadership’s vision to consolidate national identity, revive and preserve heritage, and recognise creativity and creatives.

The Kanz Al Jeel Award is presented annually across six categories, namely, Poetry Matching, which is dedicated to poems that most closely match selected verses by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; the Translation category; the Arts category; the Poetic Publications; the Studies and Research category; along with the Creative Personality award goes to an individual who has made impactful creative contributions to the broader efforts to revive, study, practise, or promote Nabati poetry; or to an organisation that has made key contributions in these areas, provided significant services to Nabati poetry, and strengthened its presence in the Arab cultural landscape.