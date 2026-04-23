Al Wasl Season draws over 300,000 families at 'Expo Dubai'

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural edition of Al Wasl Season at Expo City Dubai attracted more than 300,000 families over seven months, with its activities set to conclude next Saturday.

Since its launch in October 2025, the season has featured a diverse programme of community, entertainment and cultural events.

This Saturday, the iconic Al Wasl Plaza will be transformed into a dynamic open-air water playground, where families and friends will gather for the closing celebration beneath the world’s largest immersive interactive projection dome.

Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director - Events and Experiences at Expo City Dubai, said, “The final weeks, especially, underscored the value of consistency and clarity of intent. Despite the challenges we faced, we remained steadfast in delivering meaningful moments, guided by the UAE’s enduring values of unity, resilience and social cohesion.”

She added, “Looking back, we are proud to say that Al Wasl Season has truly embodied what it means to be a destination for every celebration, a place where cultures meet, creativity thrives, and moments turn into lasting memories.

"As we close this season, we do so with pride and deep gratitude for what has been achieved and extend our sincere thanks to our visitors and partners, whose trust and support made this journey possible.”

Al Wasl Season’s first edition began with the Harvest Festival – Fall Edition, followed by the second edition of Dhai Dubai in partnership with Dubai Culture, the inaugural Festival of Cake, Winter City, the Harvest Festival – Hag Al Laila Edition organised as part of Season of Wulfa, Hai Ramadan, Harvest Festival – Spring Edition, along with family and music activities.

Throughout the season, the Firdaus Orchestra served as a cultural anchor, delivering a diverse programme of performances across Al Wasl Plaza and the House of Arts.