IACAD supports over 190 beneficiaries with AED18 million in Q1

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) supported more than 190 beneficiaries during the first quarter of 2026, with total expenditures nearing AED18 million under its ‘Fruits of Your Charity’ initiative.

Expenditures under the health initiative exceeded AED1.3 million, benefiting 77 patients through covering treatment costs and providing medical equipment.

The ‘Chair of Knowledge’ initiative enabled students to continue their educational journey by covering tuition fees and supporting financially challenged families, with expenditures exceeding AED160,000.

In conjunction with the Year of the Family 2026, the housing initiative continued to promote family stability by providing adequate housing for Emirati families, with expenditures of nearly AED200,000.

The ‘Relief of Distress’ initiative supported financially distressed inmates by settling their debts, enabling 15 beneficiaries to regain their freedom, with total expenditures exceeding AED1.6 million.

Other initiatives, including humanitarian cases, the ‘Jood’ platform and the ‘Lifeline’ campaign, also played a key role in the charitable ecosystem, with total expenditures exceeding AED14 million, highlighting the breadth and diversity of efforts in addressing humanitarian needs.

Mohammed Musabeh Dhahi, CEO of the Charitable Work Sector, stated that these results clearly reflect a qualitative shift in the concept of charity—from immediate aid to sustainable humanitarian investment that improves quality of life, enhances family stability, and empowers society.