Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Al-Futtaim launch ‘One Family’ initiative

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), in partnership with Al-Futtaim, has launched the ‘One Family’ initiative, offering an integrated ecosystem of experiences and activities across multiple sectors, including retail, automotive, real estate, healthcare, financial services and education.

The Establishment is leading this collaboration as part of its role in developing the commercial and tourism sectors and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global destination for events and family experiences.

The ‘One Family’ initiative features a dynamic calendar of activities throughout the year, ranging from leisure and entertainment.

The programme will also include seasonal campaigns, alongside educational opportunities through parental support sessions on digital safety. Each activity is designed to encourage families to spend more time together and create meaningful shared experiences, in line with the spirit of the Year of the Family.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said, “By bringing together a wide ecosystem of experiences – from retail and leisure to wellbeing and education – this programme creates greater access to shared experiences that support everyday family life. Initiatives like this play an important role in fostering stronger communities and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a city that prioritises family, inclusivity, and shared experiences.”