Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches 'Dhay Photography Competition'

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has launched the third edition of the “Dhay Photography Competition” under the theme “Family at the Mosque”, as part of its initiatives marking the “Year of the Family 2026”.

This edition focuses on capturing the warmth of family gatherings within the mosques managed and supervised by the Centre, providing a creative platform for photographers—both professionals and amateurs from around the world—to document meaningful family moments.

Submissions are expected to reflect authentic human expressions and scenes that embody family bonds across diverse cultures.

The competition builds on the Centre’s ongoing efforts to support the arts as a universal language that promotes noble values and reflects its commitment to fostering meaningful and sustainable engagement with photographers worldwide.

Participants are invited to submit photographs captured using cameras or mobile phones, documenting family presence at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque - Fujairah, Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque – Al Ain, and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque – Ras Al Khaimah, offering participants an artistic experience that reflects their unique perspectives.

The Centre has allocated cash prizes for the top three winners. The first-place winner will receive AED5,000, the second-place winner AED3,000, and the third-place winner AED1,000.

Submissions are open to visitors of the four mosques through the “Spaces of Light Award” Instagram account (@spacesoflight), by using the hashtags #Dhay_Year_of_the_Family and #Spaces_of_Light, or by tagging the account in their posts.

Participation is open until 12th June 2026, with the winners to be announced on 10th August 2026.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre also announced the winners of the second edition of the “Dhay Photography Competition,” held under the theme “Ramadan at the Mosque.” The entries in this edition were distinguished by the strength of their visual perspectives and the diversity of their angles.

First place was awarded to Yousif Musa Mohamed from the Republic of Sudan, while Hazim Mohammed Eldaw from the Republic of Sudan won second place, and Jamalu Koottumadathil Hamza from the Republic of India claimed third place.

The “Dhay Photography Competition” represents an artistic extension of the “Spaces of Light Photography Award”. Since its launch in 2010, the award has attracted more than 12,300 photographers from over 70 countries, who have collectively submitted nearly 30,000 entries across its eight editions.