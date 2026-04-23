DEWA honours innovators; organises events to promote culture of innovation

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) celebrated World Creativity and Innovation Day by organising a series of activities designed to strengthen a culture of innovation across the organisation and the wider community.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s vision to build a competitive, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and future readiness.

To mark the occasion, DEWA honoured a number of innovators from various sectors in recognition of their outstanding contributions to advancing innovation and fostering a work environment rooted in excellence and positive competitiveness.

The activities included a session on 3D printing, a Youth Innovation Workshop, the ‘Innovation Play’, and the ‘DEWA Family’.

These initiatives reflect DEWA’s commitment to promoting applied innovation, strengthening collaboration across its divisions, supporting smart transformation and sustainability, and empowering and recognising national talent, in line with the UAE’s national priorities.