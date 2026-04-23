Sharjah Ruler issues decision regulating Al Qawasim platform

SHARJAH, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision assigning Al Qawasim digital platform to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and placing it under his direct management and supervision.

The decision set out the objectives of the digital platform, which are enhancing awareness among community members of the historical and societal identity and strengthening belonging; providing a model for strengthening kinship bonds within extended families and the ties between their different generations; documenting the family history of Al Qawasim in a systematic manner, based on sources approved by the competent authorities; and supporting researchers and interested parties by providing documented, accessible content in an evolving digital environment.

According to the resolution, the data, information and content published on the digital platform will be prepared and updated in coordination with Al Qasimi Publications, the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, and other entities or individuals from the Al Qawasim family or the specialist community, and will be based on official data and information issued or approved by them, with due regard for verifying the accuracy and reliability of the content before publication.

The resolution stipulates that the digital denominator platform, including its design, content, databases, and related rights, shall be owned by the Government of Sharjah, and that this does not prejudice the intellectual property rights of third parties in the data, information, or content they provide and publish through the platform.

According to the resolution, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi will form committees or work teams, or assign any specialists he deems competent to undertake tasks related to the Al Qawasim digital platform, issue decisions, and adopt the necessary procedures and regulatory controls to ensure the implementation of the provisions of this resolution.