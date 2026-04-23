Two trains collide in Denmark, injuring 17 people

COPENHAGEN, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Two local trains collided head-on in Denmark on Thursday, injuring at least 17 people, four of whom were in critical condition, the emergency services reported.

Public broadcaster DR showed images of two yellow and grey trains, both with visible damage to the front, facing each other in a wooded area.

The incident occurred north of Copenhagen, on a train line linking the towns of Hillerod and Kagerup, police said in a statement.

The injured have since been transported away from the scene of the accident in ambulances and helicopters, the fire department said on X.