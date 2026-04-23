Sharjah Ruler issues decree on Sharjah Police Academy structure

SHARJAH, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the Sharjah Police Academy's general organisational structure.

The decree stipulates that the general structure is to be adopted, while the Executive Council will issue decisions outlining the detailed organisational structure and the necessary measures to implement the decree. This includes approving job descriptions for organisational units in line with their functions and allowing the creation, merger, or cancellation of units within the approved structure.