Dubai Taxi Company expands fleet with 600 new taxi plates

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) has acquired another 600 new license taxi plates through the latest auction conducted by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). With this addition, DTC’s taxi fleet will grow from 6,217 to 6,817 vehicles.

This expansion reinforces DTC’s position as the emirate’s largest taxi operator, increasing its market share to 47 percent.

With the phased introduction of the new vehicles starting July 2026, the structured rollout plan is designed to maintain high levels of operational efficiency and service quality, while meeting the growing demand for mobility services across Dubai.

“The acquisition of 600 new taxi plates is a meaningful step forward for Dubai Taxi Company and reflects our confidence in the continued growth of Dubai’s mobility sector,” said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company.

“As demand for transport services rises alongside the emirate’s urban development, we remain focused on scaling our operations to address our customers’ demand,” he said.

Alfalasi explained that the phased introduction of the new vehicles reflects the company’s strategy to optimise asset utilisation, enhance financial performance, and further elevate service quality, reinforcing its position as the largest taxi operator in Dubai.

This development aligns with the Government of Dubai’s vision and RTA’s strategy to advance a smart and integrated mobility ecosystem, enhance customer experience, and improve the efficiency of transport services, supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).