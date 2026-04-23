Dubai's SLC General Secretariat attains leadership-level accreditation from ICOR

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) in Dubai has received accreditation from the International Consortium for Organisational Resilience (ICOR), becoming the first legislative entity worldwide to attain leadership‑level recognition within the Organisational Resilience Capability Assessment (ORCA).

The achievement underscores Dubai’s leadership in advancing a forward-looking legislative ecosystem capable of accommodating change and strengthening institutional sustainability.

This recognition has been awarded in appreciation of the SLC General Secretariat’s excellence in implementing the standards of ICOR’s Organisational Resilience Model, which focuses on building institutional capabilities across leadership, organisational culture, risk management, and crisis response.

Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, Secretary-General of the SLC, said the recognition reflects the organisation’s commitment to strengthening institutional readiness and its ability to anticipate and adapt to change.

He added that the achievement reinforces confidence in Dubai’s legislative system and aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision to promote efficiency and preparedness across government operations.

Mohammed Juma Al Suwaidi, Assistant Secretary-General of SLC, highlighted this achievement as a testament to the importance of resilience as a fundamental pillar of the legislative system. He noted that advancing legislative frameworks that respond to economic and social transformations is essential to strengthening regulatory stability and ensuring sustainable growth for key sectors.

He said the General Secretariat will continue to enhance its readiness in line with global developments and maintain high standards of organisational excellence.

The SLC General Secretariat has attained ICOR Leadership‑Level accreditation for organisational resilience as part of a strategic initiative that places it at the highest level within this world‑class, specialised award. This achievement reflects the Emirate of Dubai’s competitiveness and pioneering role in developing an integrated legislative system that supports government directions and enhances the quality of life.