Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Wadi Al Qarha Reserve

SHARJAH, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree on the establishment of “Wadi Al Qarha” Nature Reserve in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that a natural reserve named “Wadi Al Qarha Nature Reserve” shall be established in the Emirate, with its geographical boundaries defined in accordance with the approved map.

According to the Decree, activities, actions, and practices that may damage or degrade the ecosystem, harm wildlife, marine or natural life, or affect its aesthetic value within the reserve are generally prohibited. In particular, the following are prohibited:

1. Hunting, transporting, killing, or harming wild organisms, or undertaking any acts that may lead to their elimination, unless carried out in accordance with the rules set by environmental regulations, bylaws, and decisions issued by the competent authority.

2. Entering non-native species into the protected area.

3. Damaging or destroying geological or geographical formations, or areas that serve as habitats or breeding grounds for animal or plant species.

4. Polluting the soil, water, or air of the protected area.

5. Military manoeuvres and shooting exercises.

6. Cutting, damaging, or removing trees or plants, or causing soil erosion.

7. Recreational or sporting activities that may kill, harm, or negatively affect wildlife.

8. Establishing buildings or facilities, constructing roads, operating vehicles or means of transport, or undertaking any agricultural, industrial, or commercial activities within the reserve without a permit from the competent authority, in accordance with the conditions, rules, and procedures specified by a decision issued by its head.

9. Any act, activity, or practice that may disrupt the natural balance of the reserve.

The decree refers to the provisions of Federal Law No. (24) of 1999 on the Protection and Development of the Environment and its amendments, which stipulate that all living organisms of various types within the reserve, as well as birds and other creatures that use the reserve as a resting, breeding, or settlement area, shall be protected.

Under the decree, no activities, actions, or practices may be carried out in areas surrounding the reserve if they may affect its environment, except with a permit from the competent authority, without prejudice to any penalties prescribed by other legislation. Any person who violates the provisions of this decree shall be subject to the penalties set out in Federal Law No. (24) of 1999 and shall bear all compensation, as well as the costs of remedying damage and its consequences, as determined by the competent authority.

According to the law, the competent authority shall be responsible for managing the reserve and taking the necessary administrative measures to coordinate mechanisms of cooperation with the municipal council and the relevant municipality to regulate its management.

It shall also cooperate with the Sharjah Police to enforce legal violations within the reserve’s boundaries.

The Chairman of the competent authority shall issue the necessary administrative decisions for this purpose.