Launch of ‘UAE Flag Balloon’ as part of ‘Proud of UAE’ initiative

SHARJAH, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, President of the UAE Balloon, announced that the team is continuing its preparations for the international launch of the “UAE Flag Balloon,” coinciding with the “Proud of the UAE” initiative, which reflects the deep national pride of the UAE’s citizens.

This launch embodies the UAE National Balloon Team's remarkable journey of raising the UAE flag high in the skies of the Emirates and the world. Al Mansouri emphasised that the team is progressing with its technical and technological preparations, driven by a strong sense of patriotism and unwavering loyalty to the wise UAE leadership.

This initiative is part of a series of national events and activities in which the UAE National Balloon Team is keen to participate, acting as an ambassador for the UAE in all local and international forums within the media and advertising field.

Since its inception at the beginning of the third millennium, the UAE National Balloon Team, led by Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, has charted an exceptional international course, making the balloon an ambassador for the UAE in the skies of the world, carrying messages of peace and Emirati identity to all corners of the Earth.

The idea for the balloon originated from the determination of a young man. Al Mansouri launched his first flight under the slogan "The world will never forget you, Zayed," commemorating the memory of the nation's founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

The flight departed from London and traversed the seven emirates before evolving into a comprehensive national and international project. For over two decades, the team has achieved numerous milestones, solidifying the UAE's presence in this prestigious aeronautical field.

Most notably, they manufactured the unique "UAE Flag Balloon," the first of its kind in Asia, Africa, and Europe, making the UAE the third country globally, after the United States and Canada, to produce such a balloon.

The team also launched the "Peace Road Balloon" on a tour encompassing approximately 150 countries. Later, another historic milestone was achieved with the launch of the "League of Arab States Balloon," in coordination with the League's General Secretariat—a first since the League's founding. The team has also participated in humanitarian initiatives in collaboration with UNICEF to raise awareness about children's issues globally.

Locally, the UAE Balloon team continues to organise the annual Emirates International Balloon Cup and Festival, which, in its 16th edition, has reached a distinguished international level, attracting international teams from around the world.

Today, the team is preparing for a new chapter in its bright journey, with the launch of the “UAE Flag Balloon” in line with the “Proud of the UAE” initiative, confirming that the country’s sky has never been a ceiling for ambition, but rather a starting point for reaching horizons.