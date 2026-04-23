Muslim Council of Elders participates on G20 Interfaith Forum summit in US

UTAH, US, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders will participate in the G20 Interfaith Forum Association (IF20), to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America, under the theme ‘Interfaith engagement for policy impact’, from 15th October till 17th October 2026. The forum will bring together an international gathering of religious leaders, interfaith scholars, civil society representatives, and policymakers.

The Forum coincides with the United States of America’s presidency of the G20, with the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for 14th to 15th December in Miami. As a parallel engagement process, IF20 provides faith-informed perspectives on the priorities shaping the global agenda — because faith communities are embedded to the world’s great challenges, with 84 percent of the world’s population identifying as part of religious or faith institutions.

The Forum’s plenary and working sessions will address the three priority themes of the 2026 U.S. G20 presidency, plus a fourth theme of particular urgency. The themes are: Economic Growth for the Common Good, Energy Security for a Sustainable Future, AI and the Human Future and Interfaith Engagement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. Additional themes — including the global food crisis, mental health, children’s issues, and refugees and displacement — will be addressed through the Forum’s working group sessions.

The Muslim Council of Elders had co-organised the 2025 G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) which was held in Cape Town, South Africa, from 10th to 14th August 2025, under the theme "Ubuntu in Action: Focusing on Marginalised Communities."