PFL MENA 2026 season kicks off at Coca-Cola Arena on May 24

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced that the opening event of the 2026 PFL MENA season, titled Pride of Arabia, will take place on 24th May at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The event will feature fighters representing 11 countries from across the Middle East and North Africa, highlighting the region’s growing presence in mixed martial arts.

In the main event, UAE fighter Mohammad Yahya will face Tunisia’s Mehdi Saadi in a featherweight quarterfinal bout. Yahya will be competing on home soil in his PFL debut, while Saadi enters the contest with a strong competitive record as both fighters aim to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

The co-main event will see Morocco’s Salah Eddine Hamli take on Algeria’s Ylies Djiroun in the lightweight division. Hamli enters the bout unbeaten, while Djiroun brings extensive experience from multiple international competitions.

The event will also mark the debut of Emirati fighter Zamzam Al Hammadi, one of the country’s emerging talents in mixed martial arts.

Jerome Mazet, General Manager of PFL MENA, said Dubai represents a key destination for the league and offers an ideal platform to launch the new season, given its status as a global hub for sports and entertainment.

Tickets for the event are available via the Coca-Cola Arena website, with an early booking discount valid until 29th April.