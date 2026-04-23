Abu Dhabi strengthens strategic financial engagement with Italy

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- A high-level delegation from Abu Dhabi, led by AGDM, has concluded a series of strategic engagements in Milan, Italy, bringing together global financial institutions, industry leaders, and sector participants, as part of its continued efforts to strengthen its position across the financial services sector and advance priority areas of economic growth.

The engagements focused on reinforcing relationships with a broad range of financial institutions, including asset managers, private equity firms, banks, and family offices, reflecting the depth of the global financial ecosystem represented. Discussions centred on capital deployment, cross-border expansion, and structuring opportunities across sectors, supported by Abu Dhabi’s stable and well-regulated business environment.

These engagements are aligned with the UAE-Italy strategic partnership, signed in 2025, to amplify cooperation across priority sectors. This follows Abu Dhabi’s economic delegation’s visit to Italy in January 2026, which witnessed inking agreements that accelerate the growth of entrepreneurship, manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, financial services, and AgriTech.

Through ADGM, the fastest growing international financial centre, Abu Dhabi continues to provide a robust legal and regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, enabling institutions to establish, deploy capital, and manage international operations with clarity, stability and confidence.

As part of the programme, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADGM, attended the launch of Salone del Mobile, one of the world’s most influential platforms for design, manufacturing, and the global interiors and retail market.

The engagement reflects a long-term strategic direction to deepen collaboration between Abu Dhabi and leading international markets, fostering exchange, advancing joint initiatives, and enabling the sharing of expertise and values across sectors.

Al Zaabi said, “Moments like this bring together a high concentration of global financial institutions and influential decision-makers. Our priority is to engage where capital is being allocated and to ensure Abu Dhabi remains part of those conversations. We have built a financial centre that offers clarity, enforceability, and long-term stability. Through ADGM, capital can be structured and deployed with confidence, within a jurisdiction designed to support cross-border investment at scale.”

He added, “At the same time, as the ‘Capital of Capital’, Abu Dhabi ensures that investments are anchored in a real economy across industry, trade, and emerging sectors. This alignment is what sustains growth and reinforces our position as a global centre for capital.”

This collaboration supports the continued expansion of Abu Dhabi’s creative and retail clusters, while contributing to the internationalisation of global design ecosystems and strengthening cross-market connectivity.

Al Zaabi and members of the delegation also visited RAK Ceramics, a UAE-based manufacturer with a strong international presence. The visit highlighted the capability of national companies to operate at scale across global markets, reinforcing the role of industrial sectors in supporting economic diversification and export growth.

These engagements reflect Abu Dhabi’s integrated economic approach, connecting financial services, industrial capability, and emerging sectors within a coherent and well-structured ecosystem.