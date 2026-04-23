FIA explores prospects for advancing motorsport, road safety in Montenegro

TIVAT, Montenegro, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Wednesday met with Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić to strengthen cooperation between the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Montenegro.

The meeting in Tivat provided an opportunity to discuss the FIA’s leadership across both motorsport and mobility, and to explore areas of collaboration aligned with Montenegro’s national priorities.

Motorsport and tourism were key topics of the meeting, with talks focusing on how the sector’s growth can support the economy, attract visitors and enhance Montenegro’s international profile, while ensuring events are conducted safely and sustainably.

Another key focus was Montenegro’s ambition to become a regional leader in road safety. President Ben Sulayem shared how the FIA helps countries use data to better understand accidents, improve roads, and make driving safer.

This includes global tools like the FIA Road Safety Index (RSI), which helps track and measure progress using cutting-edge AI.

They highlighted the importance of keeping people safe online through the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) campaign, stressing the need to promote respect and protect users, particularly young people and those involved in sport, from online abuse.

Ben Sulayem said Montenegro has clear ambitions in road safety, adding that cooperation would focus on innovation, data and collaboration.

“Together with the Auto-moto Association of Montenegro, we will work to deliver safer roads, more efficient mobility systems, and continued growth in motorsport, helping to build a future that is safer, more sustainable, and more connected for all," he stated.

The FIA President was in Montenegro to attend the FIA Region I Spring Meeting hosted in Budva by the Auto-moto Association of Montenegro.

Reaching its conclusion later today, the meeting brought together 102 FIA Member Clubs across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for three days of collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing to advance safe and sustainable mobility for motorsport fans and road users.