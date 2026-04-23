UAE participates in UN-Habitat Executive Board meetings in Nairobi

NAIROBI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the first 2026 Executive Board meetings of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), held in Nairobi, Kenya, with the attendance of member states.

The UAE delegation was led by Engineer Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The meetings addressed several strategic priority areas, including the implementation of the 2026–2029 Strategic Plan, enhancing financial sustainability and resource allocation efficiency, and reviewing progress in urban planning, housing, and infrastructure. Discussions also covered the development of international partnerships with financial institutions and academic entities, as well as preparations related to the upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF13).

Al Mansoori emphasised the importance of adopting an integrated approach grounded in innovation and knowledge when developing urban policies, in order to strengthen cities’ ability to address future challenges and to embed sustainability and resilience into urban planning.

He said, “The UAE’s participation in these meetings reflects its active role in supporting international efforts to advance urban development systems and enhance policy integration across housing, infrastructure, and urban planning sectors, contributing to the creation of more sustainable and resilient cities.”

Al Mansoori added, “The UAE continues to adopt global best practices and develop innovative, data-driven urban models based on advanced technologies. This approach enhances quality of life and reinforces the country’s position as a trusted partner in shaping the future of cities at the international level.”

This participation underscores the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its active role in shaping global urban priorities and supporting the directions of UN-Habitat toward more sustainable and inclusive development models, aligned with the country’s vision of building smart, future-ready cities that enhance quality of life.