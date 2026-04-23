UAE Taekwondo Federation opens registration for inaugural championship in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Taekwondo Federation announced the opening of registration to participate in the first edition of the Taekwondo Championship, scheduled for 25th and 26th April at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah.

The Federation stated in a release that this edition, launched by the UAE Talent Development and National Sports Support Committee under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, aims to discover and develop promising sports talents and expand the base of practitioners in martial arts.

For his part, Abdullah Al Samahi, Secretary General, confirmed that the Federation has sent official invitations to the sport’s clubs to participate actively in this edition, contribute to the success of the championship, and achieve its strategic objectives, noting that this initiative represents a qualitative step supporting the development of UAE sports.

He added that the Federation has made intensive efforts since announcing the championship, including forming technical committees, providing coaching and refereeing staff, and preparing all organizational requirements to ensure the success of the event, under the supervision of Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, President of the Federation.