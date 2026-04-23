Sharjah Maritime Academy graduates first cohort of SANAD Programme

SHARJAH, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has graduated the first cohort of the SANAD Training Programme, delivered in partnership with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and DP World, during a ceremony held at the Academy’s campus in Khorfakkan.

The programme represents a strategic initiative to develop UAE national talent in maritime and trade security, combining academic learning with hands-on training in real operational environments, enhancing workforce readiness and equipping participants with skills required for the global maritime and logistics sectors.

Delivered over 19 weeks, the programme includes classroom instruction, applied exercises, and direct exposure to port and logistics operations, ensuring the effective translation of theoretical knowledge into practical, industry-relevant competencies.

Dr. Hashim Alzaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, said, “The SANAD Programme reflects the Academy’s commitment to delivering accredited, industry-aligned training that supports the UAE’s strategic priorities and strengthens maritime security capabilities. Through our partnerships, we continue to contribute to developing a skilled national workforce equipped for the demands of global trade.”

PCFC stated that the programme contributes to developing specialised capabilities in maritime and trade security, and enhances operational readiness across ports and free zones.

DP World noted that the partnership with Sharjah Maritime Academy highlights the importance of aligning industry expertise with specialised training to prepare national talent for future leadership roles in the maritime and logistics sectors.

Capt. Nadeem Anwar, Director of Maritime Training and Consultancy at SMA, said the programme successfully integrates academic instruction with practical application, ensuring graduates are well prepared for operational roles within the sector.