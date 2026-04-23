Ministry of Sports celebrates first cohort of 'Professional Diploma in Sports Management and Analytics'

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Sports honoured the first cohort of graduates from the Professional Diploma in Sports Management and Analytics, as part of efforts to strengthen national talent and enhance the UAE’s sports ecosystem.

Accredited by EduQual UK, the programme was administered by the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support (UAETSS) in collaboration with the Emirates Center for Sports Science and Medicine and Precision Football.

During a ceremony held in Dubai, Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports and Chairman of the Emirates Center for Sports Science and Medicine, and Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for Sports Development and Competitiveness and Chairman of UAETSS, honoured 25 male and female graduates.

The event was attended by presidents of sports federations, ministry officials, and representatives of partner entities.

Al Hajeri congratulated the graduates, describing the programme as a qualitative milestone in investing in human capital within the national sports sector. He said it reflects the vision of the wise leadership in placing people at the centre of institutional excellence and strengthening the UAE’s presence on international platforms.

He added, the programme supports the development of a new generation of national talents equipped with academic and practical skills, capable of advancing the sports work environment in line with global best practices.

For his part, Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum highlighted the importance of the diploma as a key initiative supported by UAETSS, noting that it was fully funded through scholarships to ensure its success and maximise its impact.

He added, the graduates represent a valuable addition to the UAE’s sports sector, given the advanced technical and practical expertise they have acquired.

The programme integrates internationally recognised academic standards with practical application, enabling participants to benefit from specialised expertise and undertake applied projects that enhance readiness for the labour market.

The diploma contributes to expanding the pool of qualified national cadres across sports federations and institutions, supporting efforts to build an integrated, innovation-driven sports ecosystem.