ADX adds FAB as General Clearing Member

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group has expanded its post-trade ecosystem with the addition of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as a General Clearing Member (GCM), marking a key step in advancing its market infrastructure to support greater institutional and international participation.

FAB joins a growing network of GCMs strengthening ADX’s clearing framework and enhancing access to Abu Dhabi’s capital markets. FAB has secured approvals from the UAE’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and Abu Dhabi Clear (AD Clear) to provide clearing services across ADX-listed securities.

The expansion of ADX’s GCM network enables market participants to optimize capital efficiency, streamline operations, and access clearing services aligned with global standards, reinforcing the exchange’s role as a gateway for regional and international capital.

As global capital increasingly shifts toward efficient and well-regulated markets, the IMF highlights the growing role of emerging markets in attracting cross-border investment.

AD Clear continues to play a central role in this evolution, having cleared approximately 400 billion dirhams in transactions in 2025 and currently administering over 7 billion dirhams in collateral, supporting market integrity and resilience.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group, said, “Expanding our General Clearing Member network is a key step in advancing ADX’s market infrastructure and enabling more efficient capital flows. Institutional trading values rose by 10% year-on-year, with foreign trading up nearly 13 percent, reflecting growing global confidence in our market. As we continue to broaden this network, we are further strengthening ADX’s position as a globally connected platform supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to attract investment, deepen market participation, and drive sustainable economic growth.”

Ahmad Naseer, Chief Post Trade Officer of ADX Group, added, “Having FAB as a General Clearing Member enhances our clearing ecosystem, strengthens risk management, and supports a more resilient and liquid market environment.”