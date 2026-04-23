ADCB posts net profit of AED3.36 billion in Q1 2026

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) reported a net profit after tax of AED3.361 billion for the first quarter of 2026, delivering a return on average equity of 16.3 percent.

The bank recorded a pre-tax profit of AED3.781 billion, marking a 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year and extending its growth streak to 19 consecutive quarters.

Operating income rose 18 percent year-on-year to AED5.934 billion, supported by strong growth in non-interest income, which increased 36 percent to AED2.196 billion.

Efficiency improved further, with the cost-to-income ratio declining by 360 basis points to 25.6 percent, reflecting revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

On the balance sheet, total assets increased 19 percent to AED809 billion, while net loans to customers rose 18 percent to AED426 billion.

Customer deposits also grew 18 percent to AED523 billion, including AED14 billion in net growth in current and savings accounts during the quarter.

The bank maintained strong liquidity and capital positions, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.82 percent and a liquidity coverage ratio of 124.2 percent.

Ala’a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADCB, said the bank sustained operational momentum with uninterrupted branch services and expanded customer support across all channels, alongside introducing targeted products for frontline workers and tailored banking solutions for businesses.

He added that ADCB, now in the second year of its five-year strategy, continues to strengthen its position as a technology-driven financial institution leveraging advanced digital solutions and artificial intelligence.

Deepak Khullar, Group Chief Financial Officer, said the strong first-quarter performance reflects growth across all core business segments, supported by diversified revenue streams and ongoing improvements in operational efficiency.

He noted that net loans increased by AED20 billion during the quarter, while deposits grew by AED23 billion, highlighting strong customer confidence and business expansion.

The bank also strengthened its capital markets presence by leading a US$3.5 billion dual-tranche bond issuance for the Republic of Türkiye, becoming the first GCC bank to execute an international conventional bond mandate of this kind.

ADCB continued to expand its customer base, adding 289 new corporate clients and more than 57,000 retail customers, while issuing over 52,000 new cards during the quarter.

The bank reaffirmed its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices, with sustainable finance contributions reaching AED71.9 billion by the end of 2025, representing 58 percent of its 2030 target.