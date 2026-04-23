Under directives of UAE President and in world first: Mohammed bin Rashid reveals new UAE government framework to deploy Agentic AI across 50% of government sectors, operations within two years

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we announce today a new UAE government framework aiming to transform 50% of UAE Government sectors and services within two years to Agentic AI for autonomous execution and decision-making. Our government will be the first government in the world to largely deploy Agentic AI models across its government sectors and operations."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, ”Today, AI models can monitor changes, provide analyses, offer recommendations, manage operations, and run an independent series of actions without human intervention... AI will be our government executive partner to support decisions, enhance services, boost the efficiency of operations, and even evaluate results and introduce improvements in real time."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed, "As per the directives of His Highness President of the UAE, this transformation’s defined timeline is two years. During that period, the performance of ministers, directors general, and entities will be assessed based on their ability to adopt this transformation, their speed in implementing the new standards... their understanding of the world new technological reality, and their mastery of artificial intelligence tools to create new work mechanisms for future government."

His highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “We will support all federal government employees to master AI tools through continuous specialized training... Our goal is to fully engage them in this transformation... As a result, we will have the best experts in the world in government transformation towards artificial intelligence technologies... Our government is proud of all its employees... It will train them and further build their capabilities to manage the largest transformative government project during the next two years."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, "Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed will oversee the implementation of the UAE President’s vision of this major governmental transformation. We have formed a dedicated taskforce, chaired by Mohammad Al Gergawi, to drive execution. The world is changing. Technology is advancing and accelerating. But one principle remains unchanged. People come first. Our goal is to create the best environment to unlock their potential, improve their lives, and build a better government, a government that is faster, more responsive, and more impactful."

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has revealed a new government framework aiming to deploy Agentic AI in government operations. The announcement marks a new phase of technology deployment that moves beyond digital transformation towards autonomous, intelligence driven government systems.

This project aims to transform 50% of government sectors, services, and operations to implement autonomous Agentic AI models within two years, by redesigning government policies, processes, and procedures based on AI capabilities, and enabling smart systems to perform tasks proactively and accurately, thereby contributing to reducing operational costs, boosting productivity, and providing faster and more efficient services.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid directed the formation of a dedicated taskforce, overseen by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and chaired by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, who will follow up closely on the execution.

The project includes a phased implementation across ministries and federal entities, based on continuous performance and impact assessment. This will pave the way for wider rollout, ensuring optimal results across the federal government. Special attention is placed on developing national capabilities by training and empowering government employees to master generative artificial intelligence technologies and their applications.

The move to adopt Agentic AI across government operations builds on 20 years of digital transformation in the UAE’s government, from the early adoption of eGovernment and service digitalisation to mobile government and integrated systems such as the UAE Pass identity verification system to full-service redesign and integration, supported by programmes such as Government Services 2.0, which introduced proactive, data driven service delivery.

In 2017, the UAE became the first country in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and launched the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 under the UAE Centennial 2071 vision. The establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in 2020 further strengthened this direction.

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved a series of resolutions and projects to strengthen the government services ecosystem, including the adoption of the UAE Code for Government Services and Zero Bureaucracy. The framework establishes unified national policies and standards to improve service quality, simplify procedures, enhance customer experience, and accelerate digital transformation across the federal government. It replaces fragmented approaches with a single federal reference model to ensure consistent implementation across all entities, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in service design. The initiative promotes a culture of continuous improvement, ensuring services and customer experience are constantly enhanced. It translates policies into practical tools that improve efficiency and delivery.

The Cabinet also approved the “government services digital records policy” to establish a national framework for managing government services data. The policy defines digital records as the official source of core data, enhances transparency through a comprehensive records guide, ensures continuous data quality, and aligns data management with national priorities.

The Cabinet further approved a “government services data sharing policy” based on the principle of collecting data once and using it securely across entities. It sets clear governance rules, ensures integration across federal and local entities and the private sector, improves data reliability, and supports economic growth while safeguarding privacy and information security.

The Cabinet also approved the issuance of a “Federal government guide to aligning digital government projects with national priorities”. The guide promotes efficient use of resources, encourages reuse of capabilities such as digital identity and digital wallets, and introduces governance mechanisms to strengthen planning and execution. It emphasizes feasibility studies, pilot approaches, and avoiding duplication to increase productivity and maximise long term impact.

The UAE Cabinet approved a series of strategic initiatives to strengthen competitiveness, sustainability, and international cooperation. These include the Geographical Indication framework to protect and promote national products, and a unified Digital Postal Addressing System to enhance logistics, geospatial capabilities, and smart city development.

The Cabinet also approved the reconstitution of the Higher Committee for Free Trade Negotiations, chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, with members including Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Mohamed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Ahmed bin Lahej Al Falasi, Director-General of Customs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The Cabinet further approved the reconstitution of the Board of Emirates Development Bank, chaired by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, with members including Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi; Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance; Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Abdulwahed Al Fahim, Chairman of Nasdaq Dubai; Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation; Najla Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center; and Mariam Saeed Ghobash, Director of International Affairs at Abu Dhabi Investment Company.

In sustainability, the Cabinet reviewed progress under the National Biofuel Policy 2025, including projects to convert approximately 500,000 tonnes of waste into sustainable aviation fuel, a biodiesel plant with an annual production capacity of 20 million litres, and a planned facility in Fujairah with an estimated investment of US$300 million.

The Cabinet also reviewed reports from federal entities and national strategies, approved legislative updates including the Federal Final Accounts for 2025, and launched a global alliance for energy efficiency as an international initiative led by the UAE to accelerate climate action and support sustainable development goals.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the UAE’s accession the International Accreditation Organization, to strengthen UAE alignment with global standards, enhance recognition of national certifications, and support international trade. It also approved a national plan for ivory and rhinoceros’ conservation, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to biodiversity protection.

On the international front, the Cabinet approved the ratification and signing of 16 international agreements and memoranda of understanding covering economic partnerships, humanitarian cooperation, visa facilitation, scientific research, labour, intellectual property, and marine sustainability.

The UAE will also host major global events, including World Mathematics Day events in 2026 and global conferences on biodiversity, food security, and the digital economy, reinforcing its role as a global platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration.