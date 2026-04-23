Silal launches applications for 'Farm Innovation Fund'

AL AIN, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Silal has announced the opening of applications for its Farm Innovation Fund during its participation in the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 at ADNEC Al Ain.

Launched by Silal’s Innovation Oasis, the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to support Emirati farmers and advance the sustainability of the national agricultural sector.

The Farm Innovation Fund aims to enable farmers to develop, test and scale innovative agricultural solutions that enhance productivity, improve efficiency and strengthen competitiveness, while supporting the UAE’s national food security strategy.

Under the programme, five farmers will be selected annually through a competitive process, with each receiving up to AED200,000 in financial support, in addition to specialised technical mentorship from Silal experts and partners.

Over five years, the Fund is expected to support 25 farmer-led projects, contributing to improved crop productivity, greater water and energy efficiency, and the development of commercially viable agricultural ventures.

Dr Shamal Mohammed, CEO of Innovation Oasis, said, the Fund reflects the role of Innovation Oasis as a national hub for developing future agricultural solutions and accelerating the adoption of technologies that enhance sector sustainability.

He added, the initiative provides a practical platform to help Emirati farmers transform their ideas and field expertise into scalable projects, supporting increased productivity, improved resource efficiency and a more resilient food security system.

The programme also promotes field-based innovation tailored to local needs, encourages knowledge exchange among farmers, and enables participants to share successful experiences across the sector.

Silal said the initiative represents a strategic step to empower farmers and strengthen their contribution to the development of the agricultural sector by providing the financial and technical support needed to turn ideas into sustainable projects.

The Fund forms part of broader national efforts to enhance agricultural production systems, strengthen food supply chains, and improve the competitiveness of agricultural products at both local and international levels.