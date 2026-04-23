Ministry of Economy and Tourism, UAE Basketball Federation sign MoU to strengthen intellectual property rights protection

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Basketball Federation to enhance cooperation in protecting intellectual property rights and support national efforts to build an innovative and sustainable sports environment.

The UAE Basketball Federation announced that the signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy, and Abdullatif Nasser Al Fardan, President of the UAE Basketball Federation. The MoU was signed by Ali Al Amiri, Board Member of the Federation, and Fawzi Al Jaberi representing the Ministry.

The agreement aims to raise awareness of the importance of intellectual property rights in sport, regulate their use, support innovation and creativity among athletes, and protect rights related to sports content and related activities. It also seeks to develop joint initiatives and programs that strengthen the legal framework supporting the growth of the sports sector in the UAE.

Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini said the MoU represents an important step in enhancing the protection of intellectual property rights in the sports sector and supporting innovation and creativity in basketball.

Al Fardan praised the partnership, noting that it contributes to raising awareness of intellectual property and protecting athletes’ rights while further developing the sports system.

Fawzi Al Jaberi expressed his pride in signing the agreement, saying it strengthens institutional cooperation and supports the protection of intellectual property rights in sport.

Ali Al Amiri said the MoU marks an important step toward embedding a culture of intellectual property in basketball and supporting an innovation-driven sports environment.

Both sides stressed that the partnership represents a key step in aligning efforts between government entities and sports federations, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for innovation and intellectual property protection at both regional and international levels.