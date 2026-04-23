Ajman launches comprehensive tourism support package

AJMAN, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, Ajman’s Department of Tourism Development announced the launch of a package of facilities aimed at supporting tourism activities, attracting investments, and enhancing the competitiveness of the emirate’s tourism sector.

The measures fall within the Crown Prince’s vision to develop the tourism business environment and strengthen the sector’s sustainability and resilience in addressing various challenges. The package includes a range of exemptions and facilities covering operations, licensing and marketing, contributing to supporting tourism establishments, improving operational efficiency and enhancing competitiveness.

The package includes several measures and benefits, including the deferral of tourism fees for all tourism establishments for six months starting from 1st March, 2026, exemption from late fines when renewing licences during the same period, as well as exemptions on event permit fees and licence renewal fees.

It also includes the activation of a flexible payment mechanism allowing instalment of dues without interest, in addition to exempting museum visitors from entry fees until the end of 2026, and exempting tourism establishments from participation fees in exhibitions and promotional workshops organised by the department.