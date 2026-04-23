Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre strengthens copyright protection, publishing

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) marked World Book and Copyright Day and World Intellectual Property Day, reaffirming efforts to build a fair cultural ecosystem that supports the book and publishing industries.

The occasions highlight the importance of protecting intellectual property as a key pillar for strengthening competitiveness in the modern economy, while positioning language as a driver of identity, creativity, and knowledge.

ALC said its strategy focuses on developing policies and standards, enabling publishing and translation, expanding content distribution, nurturing talent, and consolidating excellence, in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s cultural sector strategy.

The Centre continues to support a sustainable publishing environment through initiatives such as Spotlight on Rights, which received over 1,600 applications from 113 publishers across 29 countries in 2025, with 69 projects awarded grants for translation and digital or audio conversion.

Other programmes, including the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) Translation Grant, have supported the translation of around 50 Arabic works into nine international languages while safeguarding intellectual rights.

The Kalima Project for Translation has also contributed hundreds of translated titles through agreements with more than 300 international publishers, ensuring compliance with copyright standards and protecting literary and material rights.

ALC highlighted its efforts to strengthen partnerships with global entities and adopt digital platforms that support electronic and audio publishing while ensuring rights protection. The Digital Arabic Library on Amazon was cited as a key initiative combining global access to Arabic content with safeguarding publishing rights.

The Centre continues to promote awareness of intellectual property through programmes such as the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) Professional Programme, which facilitates rights exchange and encourages adherence to publishing standards. The next edition of ADIBF, scheduled for 13th to 18th September 2026, will place particular emphasis on intellectual property.

ALC also plans to launch a digital rights exchange platform to enable publishers and authors to market their rights through a structured system that promotes lawful circulation.

Through its initiatives, the Centre aims to enhance respect for authors’ and publishers’ rights, support knowledge production, and strengthen the role of Arabic as a cornerstone of national identity and cultural development.