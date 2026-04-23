UAEU receives AQAS accreditation for political science, public policy programmes

AL AIN, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The College of Humanities and Social Sciences at United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has achieved a new academic milestone. The Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and the Master of Governance and Public Policy programmes, offered by the Department of Government and Society, have received international accreditation from AQAS in Germany.

This achievement reflects the University’s commitment to enhancing the quality of its academic programmes in line with leading global standards.

This accreditation confirms that the programmes meet AQAS quality standards as well as the European Standards and Guidelines (ESG) for quality assurance, reinforcing UAEU’s position as a leading academic institution offering internationally competitive programmes.

The accreditation was granted by the decision of the Standing Committee on 23rd February 2026 and is valid until 31st March 2032. The Master of Governance and Public Policy programme received unconditional accreditation, while the Bachelor of Arts in Political Science program was accredited in accordance with the agency’s criteria.

Prof. Mohamed Bin Huwaidin, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, emphasised that this achievement represents a significant milestone in the college’s journey toward strengthening academic excellence and enhancing the competitiveness of its programmes.

He noted that the international accreditation reflects the quality of the college’s educational and research outcomes and reaffirms its commitment to offering advanced programmes that meet community needs and keep pace with global developments.

He added, “We are proud of this achievement, which reflects the efforts of our faculty and administrative staff and enhances the college’s standing regionally and globally. It also strengthens the confidence of students, alumni, and employers in the quality of our programmes. This accreditation aligns with the University’s vision of preparing national cadres capable of contributing effectively to development and shaping the future.”

This international accreditation represents a valuable addition to the University’s record of academic achievements and highlights its ongoing commitment to developing its educational programmes in line with global best practices, while strengthening its readiness to compete across vital sectors locally and internationally.