Burjeel Medical City performs UAE’s first uniportal robotic lung surgery

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Medical City has successfully performed the UAE’s first uniportal robotic lobectomy, marking a milestone in minimally invasive surgery and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for healthcare innovation.

The procedure was carried out on a 37-year-old patient diagnosed with stage one lung cancer, using a technique that removes part of the lung through a single 3cm incision supported by robotic technology.

The patient sought medical evaluation after a persistent dry cough did not improve with treatment. Diagnostic tests, including a CT scan and biopsy, confirmed carcinoma, and surgery was recommended following a multidisciplinary review.

The operation was led by consultant thoracic surgeon Dr Taj Mohammed Fiyaz Chowdhry, using the da Vinci Xi system to ensure precision and minimal surgical impact. The procedure lasted around four hours and was completed without complications.

Dr Chowdhry said, the approach is particularly suitable for early-stage cancer cases without significant lymph node involvement, offering improved outcomes and reduced recovery time.

The patient was discharged two days after surgery, compared to the usual five to seven days required for traditional procedures, and returned to work within a month.

Burjeel Medical City said the achievement reflects the capabilities of its multidisciplinary teams and its commitment to advancing minimally invasive surgical techniques through the adoption of advanced technologies.