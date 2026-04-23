SEHA CLINICS opens community clinic on Saadiyat Island

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA CLINICS has announced the opening of a flagship community clinic on Saadiyat Island, reinforcing efforts to expand access to preventive and patient-centred healthcare in Abu Dhabi.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of senior healthcare officials, including Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), and Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), along with representatives from PureHealth and SEHA.

Fayeza Al Yafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector at DoH, said, the new clinic reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening primary healthcare as a foundation for a healthier and more resilient community.

Khadija Al Marashda, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA CLINICS, said, the facility supports the delivery of high-quality, personalised care within communities, enabling hospitals to focus on complex treatments while promoting prevention and early intervention.

The clinic forms part of SEHA CLINICS’ expansion strategy under PureHealth, aimed at enhancing access to integrated healthcare services across key residential areas.

Located on Saadiyat Island, the clinic operates seven days a week from 10:00 to 18:00, offering a range of services including family medicine, paediatrics, dermatology, diagnostics, women’s health, and physiotherapy.