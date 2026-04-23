Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority reinforces readiness, integration of field operations

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, and Major General Dr. Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, reviewed the level of readiness and integration of the field operations ecosystem at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) during his visit to the Saadiyat Civil Defence Centre.

They were received by Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of ADCDA, along with a number of senior officials.

During the visit, the ADCDA presented an integrated operational ecosystem for managing firefighting, rescue, ambulance, and hazardous materials operations, leveraging the latest technologies and digital solutions. This enhances response speed and elevates field performance efficiency in line with international best practices.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh commended the efficiency of the national workforce and their continuous efforts in handling incidents, particularly during the recent unprovoked attacks that targeted civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi, as well as their role in providing support and assistance in responding to similar incidents across the country.

He also praised their prompt and professional response to various types of emergency calls, affirming that the advancement of the civil Defence system in the emirate of Abu Dhabi reflects a high level of readiness and integration among relevant entities, and contributes to strengthening the system for protecting lives and property.

The visit included a field tour, during which Their Excellencies were briefed on the latest vehicles and equipment, the level of operational readiness, as well as coordination and integration mechanisms among specialised teams, further enhancing response efficiency to various incidents and emergencies.

The authority also highlighted its efforts to promote public safety, and the leading role of the UAE Urban Search and Rescue Team in supporting humanitarian response operations at both local and international levels, in addition to showcasing its key achievements and initiatives in developing institutional capabilities and enhancing community preparednesٍs