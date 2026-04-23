UAE Pavilion concludes participation in DSA 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion concluded its participation in the Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA) 2026 on a high note, capping four days of exceptional engagement, strategic partnerships, and global collaboration at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) and Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, the pavilion drew significant attention from participating international defence and security organisations, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to fostering cross-border partnerships and advancing the global defence industry.

The pavilion welcomed over 1,400 visitors on the event’s fourth and final day, bringing the cumulative four-day total to 6,645 visitors, including senior government officials, high-ranking military leaders, and key decision-makers from leading international companies.

Among the most distinguished visitors to the pavilion on day four were His Royal Highness Raja Ja'afar ibni Almarhum Raja Muda Musa, Crown Prince of Perak; Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Burshaid Aldhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia; Sheikh Abbas bin Ibrahim Al Harthy, Ambassador of Oman to Malaysia; and Major General Tawfik Mokhtar, Egypt’s Minister of Interior.

Over the exhibition’s four days, the pavilion received high-level delegations from 21 countries, including official delegations from Malaysia, the US, Oman, Australia, Egypt, and Fiji on day four, further consolidating its role as a leading platform for cross-border cooperation and strategic dialogue in the global defence sector.

Throughout the final day, the pavilion facilitated 49 high-impact meetings between participating Emirati defence companies and senior representatives of key international organisations, exploring avenues for collaboration and long-term partnership opportunities.

Across the four days, the pavilion hosted a total of 285 meetings, setting a new benchmark for strategic engagement and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a trusted partner across key regional and global defence markets.

Over four days, leading Emirati defence and security companies, including EDGE Group, Calidus, Resource Industries, and ASIS Boats, have presented their latest, multi-domain defence innovations, spanning unmanned systems, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, aerial and land systems, and maritime defence, drawing sustained interest from visiting delegations and positioning the UAE as a centre of excellence in next-generation defence manufacturing and technology development.

The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion served as a gateway for the global defence community to engage with the UAE’s leading companies and explore their innovative solutions.