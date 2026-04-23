Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has honoured winners of the Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance (ADAEP).

Held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the official ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Dr Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, department chairmen, senior officials and members of the award’s grand jury.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled honoured the winning entities in recognition of their institutional excellence, their adoption of best government practices, and their development of innovative solutions that have enhanced performance efficiency and improved service quality, while supporting the achievement of Abu Dhabi Government’s objectives and reinforcing its competitiveness.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored that the Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance reflects an institutional approach that embodies the leadership’s vision of fostering a culture of excellence, innovation and positive competition. His Highness affirmed that the award also embeds excellence as a way of life across the government ecosystem, accelerating the transformation towards proactive services that anticipate and meet the needs and aspirations of society.

In the current award cycle, 37 entities and 103 collaborative initiatives were assessed for six awards across two tracks – three Excellence Awards honouring the highest-performing government entities, and three Collaborative Initiatives Awards recognising projects advancing cross-entity partnership and innovation.

Entities and initiatives were assessed by more than 90 local and international experts, alongside a technical jury and a grand jury comprising distinguished leaders from Abu Dhabi and international public and private sectors. The multi-stage assessment process was supported by AI-enabled insights, ensuring recognition of government performance delivering real and lasting public value.

In the Excellence Award track, highest-performing entities, emerging strongest across all dimensions of the multi-stage, evidence-based assessment model, were the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), securing first place, followed by Abu Dhabi Police in second place, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) in third.

DoH was recognised for delivering tangible public value, including reducing national infant mortality from 6.8 to 3.8 per 1,000 births in the last two years, and achieving world-leading IVF success rates of 56 percent.

Abu Dhabi Police, ranking second, demonstrated strong governance, through its community-centred initiatives, including policing campaign, We Are All Police, which mobilised more than 80,000 volunteers from 160 nationalities, in addition to reducing average emergency response times to 6.25 minutes in 2025.

In third place, DCT delivered a clear and unified strategy, driving increased visitor numbers and boosting tourism’s contribution to GDP. The department’s effective global promotion of Emirati culture and heritage also led to three new elements being recognised and added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

In the Collaborative Initiatives Award category, collaborative initiatives advancing cross-entity partnership, innovation and public impact were also recognised. The Strategic Impact Initiative Award was presented to DoH’s Centres of Excellence programme for consolidating expertise in high-complexity healthcare services under one unified accreditation framework, as well as the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi’s Abu Dhabi Census for integrating 38 million records from across 29 government entities, replacing door-to-door surveys with a dynamic, digital system that delivers real-time population intelligence.

The Digital and Artificial Intelligence Initiative Award was awarded to TAMM 3.0, submitted by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Child Insights System, submitted by Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

A cornerstone of Abu Dhabi Government’s digital transformation, TAMM 3.0 was recognised for integrating more than 1,100 services across 40-plus entities, serving 3.3 million users, and using AI to handle 1.9 million enquiries per year. The Abu Dhabi Child Insights System integrates data from more than 14 government entities to tailor services and interventions, while providing predictive insights to inform evidence-based government policy.

The Community and Family Impact Initiative Award was awarded to the Al Falah Development Initiative, submitted by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development. The initiative brought together 13 partners and 86 stakeholders to deliver 24 targeted interventions over six months, enhancing quality of life for 67,000 residents in Al Falah through initiatives aimed at strengthening social cohesion and advancing education, infrastructure and livability.