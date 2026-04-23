Al Ain Municipality plants over five million seasonal flowers annually

AL AIN, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain Municipality is implementing urban beautification plans through the annual planting of more than five million seasonal flower seedlings across the city.

The initiative covers main roads, key roundabouts, public parks and recreational areas, with planting carried out in line with high-quality standards.

Engineer Salma Sheteit Al Dhaheri, Director of the Municipality’s Flower Planting Project, said the plan includes 30 types of seasonal flowers spanning 40 blooming varieties and 20 colour gradients, planted according to seasonal cycles throughout the year.

She added that field teams carry out the project on a regular basis under an integrated operational plan.