UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team wins four medals on opening day of Asian Beach Games in China

SANYA, China, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team made a strong start at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, winning four medals—two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Khaled Al Shehhi secured gold in the 62kg category, with teammate Omar Al Suwaidi taking silver, while Asma Al Hosani won gold in the 52kg division and Shamma Al Kalbani claimed bronze in the 63kg event.

Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the results reflect the strong support the sport receives from the UAE leadership and the success of long-term investment in developing athletes.

The results highlight the team’s high level of preparation and competitive readiness, with further bouts set to continue as the UAE looks to add to its medal tally.