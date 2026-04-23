Abu Dhabi Police hold workshop on safe school transport

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate has held an awareness workshop for school bus drivers as part of its smart road safety strategy and efforts to protect students during their commute following the return to in-person learning.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Baloushi said the initiative supports ongoing efforts to strengthen road safety awareness and improve compliance with traffic laws, helping ensure a safe transport environment for students.

The workshop covered key safe driving guidelines and outlined safety requirements for school buses.