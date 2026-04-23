Emirates Red Crescent affirms continued humanitarian initiatives in Indonesia

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing humanitarian and development initiatives in Indonesia during a meeting with Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting took place as Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ERC, received the Ambassador, who commended the UAE’s humanitarian approach and leadership support, praising initiatives that enhances humanitarian solidarity and support development and reconstruction efforts.

Al Mazrouei said the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, remains committed to supporting the Indonesian people and advancing humanitarian and development efforts. He noted that the UAE’s humanitarian presence in Indonesia continues to expand, supported by the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and ERC Chairman.

He affirmed that the ERC will continue implementing humanitarian and development programmes in Indonesia, reflecting strong bilateral ties and its commitment to delivering aid without discrimination to improve quality of life.

The Ambassador expressed appreciation for ERC efforts across key sectors, highlighting their tangible impact in supporting recovery, reconstruction and improving humanitarian conditions, particularly in disaster-affected areas.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, ERC Secretary-General, Sultan Al Ketbi, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Aid, and a number of officials.