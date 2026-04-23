UAE agricultural conference highlights sustainable food security, livestock development

AL AIN, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The ongoing Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 has highlighted the role of sustainable agricultural innovation and livestock development in strengthening national food security.

Sheikh Eng. Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Chairman of OneHive, said the UAE continues to advance an innovative and sustainable agricultural model, driven by modern technologies and climate-smart solutions to boost local production. He underscored the vital role of beekeeping in supporting food systems and biodiversity.

The event, which runs until 26 April in Al Ain, also featured “Best Livestock Breeds” competitions organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Livestock Sector at the Authority, said the competitions support a shift towards sustainable, productivity-focused livestock breeding, enhancing returns for breeders and strengthening the national food security system.

The conference provides a platform for breeders and experts to promote innovation, improve productivity and advance the UAE’s sustainable food security agenda.